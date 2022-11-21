Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Bartlett fills big shoes for Bulls in even Shield contest

Xavier Bartlett finished with four South Australian wickets as the home side reached 240 in the first innings, before Joe Burns began his search for a celebratory century in his 100th game

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

21 November 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

