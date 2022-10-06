Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Sutherland leads Vics' fightback with maiden ton

Victoria allrounder Will Sutherland and opener Marcus Harris helped Victoria recover from a top-order collapse to reach a strong position at stumps on day one against South Australia

Andrew Ramsey at Karen Rolton Oval

6 October 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

