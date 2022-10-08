Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Handscomb finds rhythm as Vics leave Redbacks rocked

Against the backdrop of a rollicking music concert, Victoria skipper Peter Handscomb pounded out another century against the Redbacks

Andrew Ramsey at Karen Rolton Oval

8 October 2022, 07:31 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo