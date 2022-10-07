Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Pace attack gives Vics the upper hand with bat and ball

Having rescued the Victoria first innings with bat in hand, the Vics bowlers scythed through the South Australian batting line-up with the ball to give their side an 86-run lead at stumps on day two

Andrew Ramsey at Karen Rolton Oval

7 October 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

