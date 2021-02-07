Twin tons light up low-scoring game in Canberra

A cleverly compiled century from South Australian opener Bridget Patterson has steered the Scorpions to a seven-wicket win over the ACT Meteors at Canberra's Phillip Oval.

In pursuit of the Meteors' score of 196 that was highlighted by opener Katie Mack's unbeaten century, Patterson remained in control of the chase to bring up her own hundred off 154 deliveries and help the Scorpions celebrate their first win of the WNCL season.

Patterson carried her bat to finish unbeaten on 108 from 162 in a perfectly controlled knock that featured eight fours and one six.

In a low-scoring game where 10 batters were dismissed for single-figure scores, Patterson and Mack were the standout performers.

Katie Mack scored more than half of her side's runs // Getty

With Scorpions opener Tahlia McGrath (9) and first drop Josie Dooley (6) unable to make an impact, it was young gun Courtney Webb who stood up to combine with Patterson to steer the visitors home.

Webb, playing in just her second match for the Scorpions after relocating from Tasmania, complemented Patterson's knock with a crucial 52 from 75 balls.

By the time Webb was dismissed in the 46th over, Jemma Barsby joined Patterson to easily add the 19 runs required for victory, the winning runs coming with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, Meteors opener Mack staged another impressive individual performance, also finishing unbeaten on 106 from 131 balls.

In the face of a fearsome opening spell from Scorpions spearheads Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown, Meteors opening pair Mack and Rebecca Carter settled early to put on a 65-run opening stand that wasn't broken until the 16th over when Samantha Betts trapped Carter on the pads for 26.

Carter was the first of three key strikes for Betts, who followed up with the wickets of Erin Osborne (7) and Angela Reakes (1) in quick succession.

But Mack continued to keep the scoreboard moving for the Meteors, driving, pulling and ramping confidently as well as running hard between the wickets, despite wickets falling around her.

Mack was given a life on 62 by Scorpions spinner Jemma Barsby, who put down a simple catch in the 29th over.

Mack carried on to celebrate her third WNCL hundred off 125 balls in the 47th over.

With the first four games of the season completed, the women's one-day domestic competition will now move to Melbourne, with Victoria set to host New South Wales on Wednesday and Friday at Junction Oval.