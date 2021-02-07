WNCL 2021

Twin tons light up low-scoring game in Canberra

In a low-scoring game where 10 batters were dismissed for single-figure scores, Bridget Patterson and Katie Mack were the standout performers

Emily Collin Phillip Oval, Canberra

7 February 2021, 05:13 PM AEST

