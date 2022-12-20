WNCL 2022-23

Maiden century from de Broughe sets up big SA win

Emma de Broughe struck her first WNCL century to guide the South Australia Scorpions to a second win over the ACT Meteors in just three days

Riley Alexander

20 December 2022, 12:41 PM AEST

@Ralexander2002

