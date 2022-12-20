Maiden century from de Broughe sets up big SA win

Scorpions beat Meteors again as de Broughe tons up

A maiden WNCL century from Emma de Broughe has guided South Australian Scorpions to their second victory over the ACT Meteors in three days, cementing second spot on the ladder in the process.

The 22-year-old opener was brilliant from ball one in Canberra, with her shot selection and running between the wickets key features of her innings as South Australia cruised home by 68 runs.

While she struck just nine boundaries in her 112, de Broughe's knock still came at a strike rate close to 100, such was her consistent positive intent.

It follows an innings of 41 against the same opponent on Sunday, and eclipses her previous best score of 93 from last season in the national women's one-day competition.

"It was just a really good partnership with Dools (Josie Dooley), we were just ticking along scoring ones and twos and putting bad balls away for four," de Brough said after play.

"We didn’t feel like we had to create too much and from there it's just doing that for a long period of time.

"Then we had our big hitters come in at the end and really boost the score."

Bridget Patterson and de Broughe started strongly for the Scorpions and posted 54 for the first wicket, before the former was bowled by Amy Yates for 18.

That only brought Josie Dooley to the crease, who immediately combined with de Broughe to continue the flow of runs for the visitors.

The pair shared in a 143-run partnership and were only separated when the centurion was stumped in the 38th over, giving Yates her second wicket.

Dooley looked to be on her way in joining de Broughe on three figures, however she was cruelly run out on 77.

The Meteors had bowled consistently up to that point and looked set to be in for a manageable chase, however some power-hitting from Madeline Penna lifted the Scorpions to 5-298.

She finished unbeaten on 47 from just 23 deliveries, backing up her 98 not out from Sunday and again put her side in a strong position.

The Meteors' run chase was made much harder when star top-order duo Katie Mack and Carly Leeson departed for two and a second-ball duck respectively.

Annie Wikman took it up to the Scorpions bowlers however, striking seven boundaries before she was unlucky to be run out at the non-striker's end.

Olivia Porter's straight drive deflected off the outstretched hand of bowler Kate Peterson and onto the stumps with Wikman considerably short of her ground and forced to depart for 63 off 78 deliveries.

Porter (32 off 67) also did her best for the Meteors, but when she was bowled by Samantha Betts, the game was all but over.

Zoe Cooke (45 off 51) and Amy Yates (35 off 37) got the Meteors to a respectable but ultimately losing total of 8-230 as the Scorpions secured their second win of the trip to Canberra.

Last year's runners-up are yet to lose a game this season and are building nicely in their quest for redemption, while ACT remain winless heading into the Christmas break.