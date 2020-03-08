Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

SA facing mammoth task against rampant Vic quicks

Victoria close in on a big win over struggling Redbacks in Adelaide

AAP

8 March 2020, 06:30 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo