SA facing mammoth task against rampant Vic quicks

Vics close in on Shield win as Redbacks struggle

South Australia's Marsh Sheffield Shield campaign hangs by a thread after a poor showing with bat and ball on day three of their penultimate-round match against Victoria at Adelaide Oval.

The Redbacks were reduced to 4-80 at stumps, still 319 runs shy of an unlikely victory.

A win for third-placed Victoria will keep their title defence alive.

Will Sutherland did the damage with the ball during the final hour leaving the defending champions in sight of a third win in succession.

Allrounder Sutherland cut a swathe through the Redbacks' top-order who lost 3-13 at one stage.

SA captain and Test incumbent Travis Head remains not on 32, but lost veteran Tom Cooper in the final over off the bowling of Scott Boland (1-26).

But it was Sutherland who did all the damage in an inspired opening spell to end the day with figures of 3-12 from eight overs.

Victoria declared just after tea following a dominant day three showing with the bat.

The Vics piled on the runs before declaring their innings closed at 6-320 after resuming at 1-55.

The visitors' innings was built around a 107-run second-wicket stand between Travis Dean (92) and Nic Maddinson (66).

The pair batted throughout the morning session before Dean fell just after lunch, dismissed in the 90s for the second match in a row.

Maddinson then set the tone for an increase in intensity, hitting three sixes before he was caught and bowled by Chadd Sayers for 66.

The middle-order all made runs including Sutherland who hit a rapid-fire 31 just before the declaration came.

The Redbacks' leading wicket-taker Wes Agar (3-62) returned the best figures for a beleaguered attack.

South Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Callum Ferguson, Travis Head (c), Tom Cooper, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen (wk), Chadd Sayers, Joe Mennie, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar

Victoria XI: Travis Dean, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Matt Short, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland, Peter Siddle, Wil Parker, Scott Boland, Andrew Fekete