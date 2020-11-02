Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Bullish Boland unable to clinch Vics' outright points

An obdurate batting display from South Australia led by skipper Travis Head's 151 helped the Redbacks bat out the final day and salvage a draw

Andrew Ramsey in Glenelg

2 November 2020, 07:38 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

