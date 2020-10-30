LIVE: Vics name two debutants, SA bat first

Victoria have handed debuts to young quicks Mitch Perry and Zak Evans for their first game of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, against South Australia in Adelaide.

The Vics lost experienced quicks Peter Siddle (Tasmania) and Chris Tremain (NSW) in the off season so they have turned to Perry and Evans, who are both just 20 years old, alongside experienced bowlers Scott Boland and Jon Holland.

Victoria's top order features former Test batsmen Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb and Nic Maddinson as well as young gun Will Pucovski, who has surprisingly been listed to open.

South Australia, buoyed by a fighting draw against Tasmania last round, welcomed back swing bowler Dan Worrall as skipper Travis Head elected to bat first.

South Australia XI: Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Brad Davis, Travis Head (c), Callum Ferguson, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Chadd Sayers, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope

Victoria XI: Marcus Harris, William Pucovski, Peter Handscomb (c), Nic Maddinson, Matt Short, Seb Gotch (wk), Will Sutherland, Scott Boland, Mitchell Perry, Zak Evans, Jon Holland