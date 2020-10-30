Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

LIVE: Vics name two debutants, SA bat first

Victoria play their first game of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season as Dan Worrall returns for South Australia

Cricket Network

30 October 2020, 10:49 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo