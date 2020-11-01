Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Head start for Test selection as Redbacks fight back

South Australia captain Travis Head dug in with a gritty century after Victoria eventually declared following record-breaking opening stand

Andrew Ramsey in Glenelg

1 November 2020, 07:38 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

