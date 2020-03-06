Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Redbacks pace pair restrict Victoria with four-wicket hauls at Adelaide Oval as Nic Maddinson continues his good form

AAP

6 March 2020, 06:30 PM AEST

