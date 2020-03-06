Worrall, Mennie do damage for SA in Shield

Mennie, Worrall fire for Redbacks on day one

Daniel Worrall and Joe Mennie fired late on day one to give South Australia the momentum against Victoria in a crunch Marsh Sheffield Shield match in Adelaide.

After being sent in, the Vics were dismissed for 292 at stumps on Friday with the last four wickets falling for 12 runs.

Having been rested last week to manage back stress fractures, Worrall returned in style with 4-56 while Mennie took 4-54.

Nic Maddinson top scored with 66 for the visitors, who are three competition points behind the second-placed Bulls with two matches to play.

Maddison was out caught by Mennie, who fell over but still clasped onto the ball, on the leg side boundary off Worrall to leave Victoria 5-170.

One of several inclusions from Victoria's last start win over Queensland, wicketkeeper Sam Harper (62) shared a 90-run stand with tailender Peter Siddle that threatened to take the game away from the Redbacks.

Siddle put on a quick-fire 40 from 48 balls but when he fell to Mennie the final three wickets quickly followed.

Earlier, opener Marcus Harris grafted through the morning session but was out after lunch for a 168-ball 59 cutting Wes Agar (2-63) to point.

Agar had Travis Dean caught behind for 17 in the morning session as Victoria toughed their way to 1-58 at lunch.

Peter Handscomb fell for just two, edging Worrall to second slip.

Second-last South Australia have recalled Jake Lehmann, who is playing his first Shield match since November.