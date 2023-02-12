Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Redbacks eight wickets away from back-to-back Shield wins

South Australia require eight more wickets for victory against reigning champions WA who are looking to reel in the home side's mammoth target of 468

AAP

12 February 2023, 07:53 PM AEST

