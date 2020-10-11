Runs galore as bat dominates at Karen Rolton Oval

Runs and tons for fun at Karen Rolton Oval

Josh Inglis made a breakthrough first-class century and Ashton Agar compiled his highest score as the runs flowed in Western Australia's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia.

WA declared at 5-481 after the middle-order pair pummelled the SA attack during the first session and a half.

But Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval proved just as bountiful for the home side, Jake Weatherald (104 not out) bringing up his ton just before stumps as SA finished the day at 1-178 in response.

Earlier Inglis (153) had also remained unbeaten for WA, clubbing 26 boundaries and three sixes in the impressive 182-ball knock.

It was his first ton in 35 first-class games.

Tweaker Agar, who famously scored 98 on debut for Australia against England batting at No.11 in 2013, remained not out on 114.

It was just his third first-class century and biggest of his career.

After taking all the wickets on day one, Lloyd Pope remained the most likely of the SA bowlers but grew increasingly expensive to finish with 5-164 off 27 overs.

Weatherald and Henry Hunt (57) capitalised on the benign conditions when SA took to the crease, compiling a 125-run first-wicket partnership.

Cameron Gannon (1-43) claimed what would be the only scalp of the day when Ashton Turner caught Hunt sharply at short midwicket.

Agar had a busy day for WA, putting in a 14-over spell (0-53) while Joel Paris (0-34) and Matthew Kelly (0-32) also toiled fruitlessly.

Western Australia XI: Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis (wk), Joel Paris, Matt Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Lance Morris

South Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Henry Hunt, Brad Davis, Travis Head (c), Tom Cooper, Harry Nielsen (wk), Liam Scott, Nick Winter, Chadd Sayers, Wes Agar, Lloyd Pope