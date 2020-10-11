Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Runs galore as bat dominates at Karen Rolton Oval

A record-breaking stand for WA was followed by a dominant batting display from the home side's top order

11 October 2020, 07:46 PM AEST

