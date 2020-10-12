Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Marsh joins WA's elite after Redbacks stumble

South Australia lose eight for 84 before another Shaun Marsh century sets up an engrossing final day at Karen Rolton Oval

Louis Cameron at Karen Rolton Oval

12 October 2020, 07:16 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo