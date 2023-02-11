South Australia sizzling after Drew's double

An unbeaten double century from Daniel Drew and fine work from Nathan McAndrew and Wes Agar have put South Australia into a commanding position in their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia.

SA ended day two at Adelaide Oval on 2-31, giving them an overall lead of 307, with captain Henry Hunt on 14 and nightwatchman Agar yet to score.

Drew, unbeaten on 208 when SA declared at 7-438 at lunch, was trapped lbw for four by Matthew Kelly in the final over of the day.

Drew joins elite Redbacks names with double ton

Drew accumulated 25 boundaries in his 345-ball first innings, which far exceeded his previous best first-class score of 130.

He featured in an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 78 with McAndrew, who blasted four sixes in an innings of 56 off 59 balls.

With Western Australia in to bat, McAndrew (3-51) and fellow paceman Wes Agar (3-54) claimed the first six wickets between them, with the visitors skittled for 162, a deficit of 276.

WA were 2-5 after two early strikes by Agar and lost 3-0 to slump to 6-63 after Cameron Bancroft and Aaron Hardie each made 27.

They were reeling again at 7-71 shortly after tea.

A determined Marcus Stoinis, batting at number seven, stuck eight fours and a six before being run out by a direct hit from Drew at mid-on.

He added 81 for the eighth wicket with Charlie Stobo (31no).

In South Australia's first innings - pacemen Stobo (3-54) and Kelly (2-57) apart - the WA attack struggled, with David Moody leaking 129 of 28 wicketless overs and spinner Corey Rocchiccioli taking 1-135 off 32.

Batting for the second time towards the end of play on Saturday, SA had Jake Carder caught at short cover off Stoinis for eight before losing Drew to the second ball of the final over.