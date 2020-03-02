ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Sri Lanka take honours but join Bangladesh in bowing out

The T20 World Cup campaign is over for both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh who finish third and fourth respectively in Group A after their final match

AFP

2 March 2020, 01:47 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo