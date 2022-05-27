Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Tests - Men

Sri Lanka claim series after Bangladesh collapse

The Tigers lost their last five second innings wickets for just 14 runs to hand Sri Lanka a 10-wicket win in the second Test as they secured a 1-0 series victory

AP

27 May 2022, 08:37 PM AEST

