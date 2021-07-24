Sri Lanka v India ODIs - Men's

Fernando leads Sri Lanka to consolation win over India

Avishka Fernando-inspired Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets in their third ODI, after the visitors gave debuts to five players with the series already won

AAP

24 July 2021, 07:59 AM AEST

