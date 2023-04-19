Jayasuriya's 10 leads Sri Lanka to biggest Test win

Sri Lanka have romped to their biggest ever Test win, defeating Ireland by an innings and 280 runs inside three days in the first of their two-match series in Galle. their first Test to record their biggest victory margin.

Ireland lost 13 wickets on day three to be all out for 143 and 168 in reply to Sri Lanka's 6-591 declared.

Slow left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya led the Sri Lankans with a 10-wicket haul, taking the last wicket of the match when he trapped Ben White for one soon after tea.

Jayasuriya took 3-56 in the second innings after a career-best 7-52 in the first. It was the 31-year-old's second 10-wicket haul in just his sixth Test after claiming six wickets in each innings on debut against Australia last July.

Spin bowling partner Ramesh Mendis had the best figures in the second innings of 4-76 and a match haul of five wickets.

Ramesh Mendis became the equal fastest Sri Lankan to 50 Test wickets // AFP

Mendis equalled Dilruwan Perera in becoming the fastest Sri Lankan to 50 Test wickets in 11 matches, although that could soon be eclipsed by Jayasuriya who has 43 in his first six matches.

Seamer Vishwa Fernando took the other four Irish wickets across the match, including opener Murray Commins for a pair.

The win surpassed Sri Lanka's previous highest victory margin of an innings and 254 runs against Zimbabwe in 2004, while Ireland were playing only their fifth Test in their first ever series.

"It's another Test match under the belt for a lot of our cricketers," Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said of their experience.

Mark Adair sweeps on his way to 23 not out in the second innings // AFP

"A lot of us want to play Test cricket but we got a real taste of that over the last three days.

"Sri Lanka at home are a daunting prospect for any team, never mind a team that hasn't played a lot of Test cricket.

"Certainly there are learnings but we've got to find a way to compete better."

Karunaratne heaped praise on Jayasuriya, who claimed the player-of-the-match award.

"When I give him the ball, he knows exactly what to do, and he keeps doing it. He is very patient," the Sri Lankan captain said.

The second Test begins at the same venue on Monday.