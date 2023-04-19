Sri Lanka v Ireland Test - Men

Jayasuriya's 10 leads Sri Lanka to biggest Test win

Sri Lanka have registered their largest Test victory by defeating Ireland by an innings and 280 runs inside three days in the first Test in Galle

AP & cricket.com.au

19 April 2023, 07:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo