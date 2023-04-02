Sodhi's last ball heroics in vain as Sri Lanka win in Super Over

Ish Sodhi's final-ball score-levelling six has proved in vain as New Zealand went down to Sri Lanka in a Super Over in the first T20I.

Needing 13 from the final over to win the three-match series opener after Sri Lanka posted 5-196 from their 20 overs in Auckland, Sodhi and Henry Shipley scrambled six runs from the first five balls to set up a thrilling finale.

Leg-spinner Sodhi then flicked Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka high over mid-wicket to tie the match and send the into a one-over decider.

But spinner Maheesh Theekshana restricted the Black Caps to just nine runs in the Super Over, which Charith Asalanka easily overhauled with a six and a four off Kiwi quick Adam Milne.

Asalanka earlier cleared the modest Eden Park boundary six times in a 41-ball 67 as the visitors set New Zealand 197 to win.

Ish Sodhi hit a six on the final ball of the match to tie the scores // Getty

Kusal Mendis got Sri Lanka off to a fast start with 25 from nine balls, before Kusal Perera smashed an unbeaten 53 from 45 balls as Milne, Ben Lister and Shipley all conceded more than 10 runs per over.

After a shaky start where they were reduced to 2-3 across the first seven balls, the hosts rode on Daryl Mitchell's 66 and Mark Chapman's 33 before some explosive hitting by Rachin Ravindra, who blasted 26 off 13 balls, took them close to the target.

Dilshan Madushanka copped the treatment as 45 runs came from his three overs, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Shanaka each claiming two wickets.

But despite the adrenaline boost of a final-ball six to tie the game, New Zealand lost two wickets in the tie-breaker, which their chances of putting up a strong total.

"It was very exciting," said player-of-the-match Asalanka. "Two teams playing very nicely, but today was our day.

"It's a little ground, the boundaries are small and I tried to hit boundaries.

"We know as a team that in T20 games we can hit plenty of boundaries with the right mindset."

Sri Lanka, who were beaten in both the preceding Test and one-day international series by 2-0 margins, took a 1-0 lead in the T20 series ahead of the second match in Dunedin on Wednesday.

It comes as New Zealand's white-ball skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League season after sustaining an injury in Gujarat Titans' opening match against Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson injured his right knee in Friday's match while fielding near the boundary when he leapt to stop a six.

He saved two runs as he palmed the ball into the field but landed awkwardly, falling to the ground clutching his knee.

The 32-year-old had to be helped off the field as Gujarat brought on Sai Sudharsan as an 'Impact Player', a new rule the IPL brought in this season which allowed the 21-year-old Indian to bat at No.3 instead of Williamson during the run chase.

On Saturday, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was "too early to know" whether Williamson had done significant damage to his knee that would rule him out of the ODI World Cup to be held in India in October-November this year.