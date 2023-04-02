New Zealand v Sri Lanka T20Is - Men

Sodhi's last ball heroics in vain as Sri Lanka win in Super Over

Sri Lanka have beaten New Zealand in a Super Over showdown at Eden Park as Kane Williamson was ruled out of the rest of the IPL season with a knee injury

2 April 2023, 06:15 PM AEST

