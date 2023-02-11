ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka stun hosts with World Cup boilover

Sri Lanka pulled off a shock upset in the opening match of the T20 World Cup with a three-run victory over hosts South Africa in Cape Town

AP

11 February 2023, 08:58 AM AEST

