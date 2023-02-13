Sri Lanka go two from two at T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka improved to two wins from two at the T20 World Cup thanks to a match-winning partnership of 104 by Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva that dug their team out of trouble against Bangladesh.

Batting first in Cape Town, Bangladesh struggled to 8-126 as Oshadi Ranasinghe (3-23) and Chamari Athapaththu (2-19) did the most damage with the ball.

No Bangladesh batter reached 30 as the Sri Lanka bowlers kept the scoring rate in check throughout the innings.

Oshadi Ranasinghe celebrates the wicket of Banladesh skipper Nigar Sultana // Getty

However in reply, the Athapaththu-led side Lanka were 3-25 as seamer Marufa Akter took three wickets with her first eight deliveries without conceding a run.

Fighting back, Samarawickrama finished 69 not out with eight fours and a six and de Silva was 41 not out to take Sri Lanka to 3-129 in 18.2 overs and to the top of Group 1 on four points, ahead of Australia who have a game in hand.

The partnership could have been broken 17 runs into it when an outside edge from de Silva went through the hands of Murshida Khatun as she dived forward to attempt the catch.

Early tomorrow morning (AEDT) Ireland face off against England, before hosts South Africa look for their first win of the World Cup, coming up against New Zealand in Paarl.

