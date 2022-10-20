ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka down Dutch to sneak through to Super 12s

Sri Lanka have recovered from a shock loss early in the Twenty20 World Cup to defeat the Netherlands by 16 runs in Geelong and secure a spot in the Super 12s

AAP

20 October 2022, 09:31 PM AEST

