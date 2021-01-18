Sri Lanka v England Tests - Men's

England lose early wickets in Test run chase

England stumbled nervously to 3-38 as they chased just 74 to win the first Test in Galle against Sri Lanka, who continued their steadfast fightback

AAP

18 January 2021, 07:20 AM AEST

