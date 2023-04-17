Sri Lanka v Ireland Test - Men

Twin tons hand Sri Lanka ideal start to Ireland Test

Centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis have put Sri Lanka in an imposing position at stumps on day one of the first Test

AP

17 April 2023, 08:16 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo