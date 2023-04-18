Sri Lanka v Ireland Test - Men

Dominant day keeps SL in charge of Ireland Test

Outplayed with bat and ball, Ireland are in serious trouble still 474 adrift of Sri Lanka after two days of the inaugural Test between the teams

PA

18 April 2023, 08:12 AM AEST

