Dominant day keeps SL in charge of Ireland Test

Ireland face a battle to avoid defeat in their first-ever Test against Sri Lanka, who tightened their stranglehold on the second day of the series opener in Galle.

Sri Lanka ran up 6-591 declared with Dinesh Chandimal (102 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (104no) following opening-day centurions Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis in going to three figures.

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya then took 5-42 as the tourists limped to 7-117 at Monday's close.

That left them a mammoth 474 behind still requiring another 275 to avoid the follow-on.

"There was no threat in the pitch and we wanted to bat only once and put the opposition under pressure," Samarawickrama said.

"We have declared at the right time because as the pitch got older it started to spin."

Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets to leave Ireland in serious trouble // Getty

Sri Lanka resumed the day on 4-386. Ireland removed nightwatchman Jayasuriya and Dhananjaya de Silva cheaply but Chandimal and Samarawickrama combined for an unbroken 183-run partnership in relatively quick time.

Chandimal, 18 overnight, reached his 14th Test century and fifth in Galle from 152 balls. Samarawickrama then completed his maiden Test century in his first Test in more than five years before Sri Lanka declared about half an hour before tea.

Vishwa Fernando did the initial damage with the ball, finding a hint of movement to knock back Murray Commins' off-stump with his first delivery and the left-arm seamer had two for the over when Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie was snaffled at the second attempt by Nishan Madushka at short leg.

Ireland rebuilt with James McCollum and Harry Tector putting on 70 but they were left in a heap thereafter, troubled by Jayasuriya's dip and drift on a turning pitch.

Tector and Curtis Campher were undone in the flight and dismissed in the same over and McCollum was bowled by a beauty on 35 which pitched on middle and straightened to brush the top of off-stump.

Peter Moor nicked off, with wicketkeeper Samarawickrama completing the catch on a day he registered his maiden Test century, while Jayasuriya had his five-for after pinning George Dockrell plumb in front.

Lorcan Tucker, a centurion earlier this month in a losing cause against Bangladesh, resisted and was unbeaten on 21 at stumps but Ireland have it all to do to stay level in the two-match series.

- with AP