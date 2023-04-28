Sri Lanka v Ireland Test - Men

Sri Lanka put Ireland on the ropes with record score

Hosts' 3-705 sets new Galle record as four batters reached triple figures and two pushed on to double tons

AP

28 April 2023, 08:57 AM AEST

