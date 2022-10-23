Sri Lanka thrash Ireland ahead of Aussie showdown

Sri Lanka have warmed up for a crucial T20 World Cup clash against Australia with a thumping nine-wicket win over Ireland in Hobart.

The Sri Lankans chased down their target of 129 with five overs to spare on the back of an unbeaten 43-ball 68 from opener Kusal Mendis.

After losing the toss at Bellerive Oval on Sunday, Sri Lanka's spinners came to the fore, with Maheesh Theekshana (2-19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2-25) the pick of the bowlers.

They travel to Perth for Tuesday night's fixture against defending champions Australia, whose tournament got off to a horror start with an 89-run loss to New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, who topped Group A to qualify for the Super 12 stage, have now won three straight after a shock loss to Namibia in their opening match.

Mendis shared a 63-run opening partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva (31 from 25) to iron out a fair chunk of the chase.

The injury-hit Sri Lankans decided to rest opener Pathum Nissanka, who has a groin problem.

They were already without pace spearhead Dushmantha Chameera and top-order batter Danushka Gunathilaka for the tournament after the pair pulled out with injury during the group stage.

Ireland could have headaches of their own, with allrounder George Dockrell being monitored as a potential COVID-19 case amid pending test results.

Cricket Ireland said Dockrell had very mild symptoms and was being managed in line with tournament and government protocols.

"A positive COVID test does not impede Dockrell's ability to play or train, but to keep the rest of the squad as safe as possible, he will travel separately to the squad on match and training days," they said in a statement.

Ireland, who made it through to the Super 12 stage after thrashing the West Indies by nine wickets, posted 8-128 in an innings that never got going.

Harry Tector top scored with 45 from 42, while opener Paul Stirling (34 from 25) looked good before falling in the ninth over.

Ireland managed just 28 runs from the final five overs as Sri Lanka held back their spinners to great effect.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: New Zealand defeat Australia by 89 runs

Oct 25: v Sri Lanka, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture