Sri Lanka v Pakistan Tests - Men

Babar leads Pakistan recovery after Jayasuriya's haul

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya took his third straight five-wicket haul to start his Test career before Babar Azam led a Pakistan fightback on the second day in Galle

AP

18 July 2022, 08:00 AM AEST

