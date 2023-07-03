ICC Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023

Sri Lanka World Cup bound after Nissanka's sublime ton

Sri Lanka booked their place at this year's ODI World Cup while Zimbabwe and Scotland will battle it out for the final place

AP

3 July 2023, 09:19 PM AEST

