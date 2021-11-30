Sri Lanka v West Indies Tests - Men

Sri Lanka well positioned after interrupted day one

Sri Lanka made a promising start to the second Test against West Indies, with Pathum Nissanka scoring an unbeaten 61 on a truncated opening day in Galle

AP

30 November 2021, 06:35 AM AEST

