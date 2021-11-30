Sri Lanka well positioned after interrupted day one

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka scored an unbeaten 61 to get Sri Lanka off to a solid start on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies on Monday.

The hosts reached 1-113 at stumps when play was suspended because of bad light in the 35th over.

The start of play had been delayed until after lunch due to rain.

Nissanka, who completed his third Test half century, and captain Dimuth Karunaratne shared 106 runs for the first wicket.

Stumps is called with only 34.4 overs of play possible on Day 1 in Galle. 🇱🇰 113/1 at the close of play. Pathum Nissanka on 61*, Oshada Fernando on 2*.

Despite coming off 147 and 83 in the first Test, Karunaratne looked surprisingly rusty in his 90-ball 42 before being caught and bowled by offspinner Roston Chase.

Nissanka looked more fluent as his runs came off 109 deliveries. He hit a six and four boundaries.

The pitch in Galle had spin and bounce on the first day but the three West Indies spinners failed to take full advantage. Chase finished the day with 1-33.

Sri Lanka dropped fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera for debutant batsman Charith Asalanka, who was playing on his home ground.

The West Indies made two changes from the first Test, which they lost at the same venue by 187 runs.

PLAYING XI! Roach and Permaul will replace Gabriel and Cornwall respectively 🌴🏏 Play starts at 3pm SL time (5:30am EC / 4:30am JA)

They dropped fast bowler Shanon Gabriel for Kemar Roach while left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul was recalled after more than five years absence, taking the place of offspinner Rakheem Cornwall.