ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka set up do-or-die clash after thrashing UAE

Sri Lanka were far too strong for the UAE in Geelong, setting up a huge clash against the Netherlands on Thursday

AAP

18 October 2022, 11:21 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo