Caribbean Premier League 2020

Cornwall secures CPL thumping after just 4.3 overs

St Lucia Zouks advance to the CPL final with a 10-wicket thrashing of Guyana, hitting the winning runs with 93 balls remaining

9 September 2020, 10:12 AM AEST

