IPL 2021

Smith returns, Aussie fast bowlers impress in the IPL

Australian opens the innings for Delhi in his first match since the resumption; Nathan Ellis and Nathan Coulter-Nile show good form in Mumbai's win over Punjab

AP

29 September 2021, 07:11 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo