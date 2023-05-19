County Championship Division Two 2023

Smith outguns Marnus as Robinson strikes blow

Glamorgan's Marnus Labuschagne fell to the first ball he faced from Ollie Robinson, whose Sussex teammate Steve Smith reached stumps unbeaten on 68

AAP

19 May 2023, 07:27 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo