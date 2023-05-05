Robinson steals the stage for Sussex with seven wickets

Marnus Labuschagne's dogged half-century has saved Glamorgan's blushes on day one against Yorkshire as Steve Smith spent most of his opening day of county cricket in the field.

Smith's Sussex teammate and Ashes foe Ollie Robinson stole the show in his second match of the season with a stunning seven-wicket haul as Worcestershire were dismissed for 264 at New Road.

The Australian No.4, who will play three matches for the Hove-based county club before the World Test Championship Final, took a catch at second slip to hand Robinson (7-59) his sixth wicket.

Robinson was a class above with his immaculate line and extra bounce, picking up the first four wickets to fall before wrapping up the innings with the final three in the space of seven balls.

The 29-year-old was in fine form in the nets leading into the match, revealing he had picked up the wicket of Smith twice at training despite joking that he might not bowl to the Aussie star prior to the Ashes.

"I don't know if he's left it on purpose, we haven't worked that one out yet," Robinson said at stumps of his nets battle with Smith.

"I've bowled him twice now. I just enjoy bowling to good batters, it ups my game and my skill level and it can only be good for both of us."

Adelaide Strikers draftee Adam Hose top scored for Worcester with 59, while Matthew Waite and Joe Leach also scored half-centuries down the order to boost the total.

Sussex reached 1-63 at stumps with Smith listed to bat at No.5 after captain and India rival Cheteshwar Pujara.

Nathan McAndrew, who has started the season with two five-wicket hauls, was the unlucky player omitted from the Sussex XI with counties only allowed to select two overseas players.

Labuschagne's fighting 65 from 166 balls rescued Welsh county Glamorgan from early trouble at Headingley as they recovered from 2-1 to post 245 after being sent in.

The world's No.1 Test batter was 19 not out from 101 balls at lunch before accelerating after the break with eight boundaries as he and Sam Northeast (49) put on 81 for the third wicket.

Jonny Bairstow took the gloves for Yorkshire in his return from a horrific leg injury, taking the opening catch of the day before adding another two later on, including that of Labuschagne.

"It wasn't one of those wickets where you had great rhythm or feel or (could) play big shots, it was just an innings that you have to grind and fight and find a way to get some runs," Labuschagne said post play.

"After lunch the wicket quickened up a bit and scoring sort of improved a bit and you could get a few more boundaries off the front foot where prior to that it (was) quite tough."

Former NSW Blues quick Mickey Edwards was the pick of the Yorkshire bowlers with 3-54.

Queenslander Michael Neser (3-15) then ripped through Yorkshire, dismissing both nightwatchmen to leave them reeling at 5-62 at stumps with Bairstow not out on two and Dawid Malan unbeaten on eight.

Elsewhere, Stuart Broad took two wickets for Nottinghamshire as he went up against great mate James Anderson at Trent Bridge.

Lancashire were dismissed for 214 with Notts struggling at 5-119 in reply with Anderson yet to take a wicket.

Sean Abbott picked up a wicket as Essex's Sir Alastair Cook continued his fine early season from with a half-century in his side's total of 314 against Surrey, while Victorian captain Peter Handscomb could only manage five runs in Leicestershire's 122 all out at Derby.

And Sam Whiteman took over the captaincy duties for Northamptonshire with Luke Procter injured, but it didn't help turn around his early season struggles with the bat as he was dismissed for 15 by Somerset and former England quick Craig Overton.

