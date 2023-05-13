Smith falls cheaply, all-round Neser stars again

Steve Smith's slow start to life in England's County Championship has continued at Leicester, where he was dismissed for three runs by South African seamer Wiaan Mulder.

Australia's star batsman, who made 30 on his Sussex debut at Worcester last week, was back in the pavilion having mustered just three singles off 14 balls before being trapped lbw by Mulder.

Smith, who is halfway through a three-match spell with the division two side, had spent Thursday ensconced in the dressing room as Leicestershire's ground staff tried in vain to make a saturated outfield fit for play.

☝️ | 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (𝟑), 𝐥𝐛𝐰 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫. Mulder gets Smith! The Australian survived a huge LBW shout from Scriven at the start of his innings, but he's sent on his way this time. A massive scalp. 💪 SUS 198/4 🔴 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: https://t.co/iuBTJrZiYp 🦊#LEIvSUS pic.twitter.com/cvlDJhWil1 — Leicestershire CCC 🏏 (@leicsccc) May 12, 2023

However, despite his failure, Sussex still enjoyed a good second day as they made 4-319 after being sent into bat.

Tom Alsop (118 not out), Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and James Coles (59no) led the way on a cold day in generally tough batting conditions.

Peter Handscomb watches on as Pujara cuts on his way to another big score // Getty

Pujara dealt largely in boundaries, 11 of them in his first 50 runs, as he continued his stunning form for Sussex ahead of India's World Test Championship Final clash with Smith's Australia.

Pujara's departure, caught behind by Australian wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb, ushered in Smith, but he looked twitchy from the start, surviving a confident appeal for leg before by the eager Tom Scriven from his second ball faced as he offered no shot.

It appeared only height could have saved him. There was no such doubt three overs later though, when Smith shuffled into a ball from Mulder that came back in and would have certainly hit the stumps.

Sussex were well placed on 4-208 at tea, but Smith walked off to a sense of anti-climax.

In the final session, which would have lasted a marathon 39 overs had bad light not curtailed play 13 overs before the scheduled close, Alsop completed a 212-ball century.

Also in division two, Aussie allrounder Michael Neser put together a well-made 86 – the only score over 50 so far in Glamorgan's clash with Worcestershire in Cardiff.

With reports that Neser has been called up for the Ashes preparation squad, it was a timely reminder of his all-round abilities after he also grabbed 4-40 in Worcester's first innings.

The 33-year-old was wicketless when Worcester batted for a second time, with the visitors reaching 7-195 at stumps with a lead of just 46 runs.

Neser's Queensland and Glamorgan teammate, Marnus Labuschagne, claimed the seventh with of the visitor's second innings just before stumps with his off-spin as Gareth Roderick dragged a half-tracker back onto his stumps to give the Australian No.3 figures of 1-20 from six overs.

𝗪𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 Marnus breaks the partnership and bowls Roderick for 36 😍@WorcsCCC 184/7 and lead by 35 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 👉 https://t.co/VtHl2tnv8v#OhGlammyGlammy | #GLAMvWOR pic.twitter.com/L12zLSDTg6 — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, the is some concern with England seamer James Anderson who was a conspicuous absentee on the second morning of Lancashire's clash with Somerset, receiving treatment for a "minor issue".

The 40-year-old veteran was in outstanding form on the opening day at Old Trafford, taking 2-16 from 14 metronomic overs but left the field shortly before rain brought an early end to proceedings on Thursday.

He did not emerge with his teammates on Friday, with Lancashire confirming he was experiencing an undisclosed complaint.

"Jimmy is off the field with a minor issue, which is currently being assessed," an official said.

Anderson is integral to England's Ashes plans, with bowling stocks already hit by fresh injuries to pace pair Jofra Archer and Olly Stone.

Archer has returned early from the Indian Premier League due to discomfort in his troublesome right elbow, while Stone faces several weeks on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring on duty for Nottinghamshire last week.

Anderson managed just four overs in the last home series against Australia, ruled out with a calf problem on the opening morning.

England begin their Test summer against Ireland at Lord's, a four-day match starting on June 1, before the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on June 16.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Jordan Buckinhgam (May 1-21), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)