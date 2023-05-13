County Championship Division Two 2023

Smith falls cheaply, all-round Neser stars again

Australia's No.4 makes just three runs in his second innings for county side Sussex as teammate and World Test Championship rival Cheteshwar Pujara continued his stunning form

PA

13 May 2023, 07:43 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo