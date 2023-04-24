Marnus misses out again, Middlesex win Lord's thriller

Stuart Broad's seven-wicket haul for Nottinghamshire has proved in vain as his county went down to Middlesex in a thrilling final day run chase at Lord's.

The 36-year-old, who claimed 4-68 in the first innings, warmed up for the Ashes with another three in the second, but conceded more than six runs an over as Middlesex secured their first win of the season with six balls to spare.

After rain delayed play until 3.30pm on the fourth day, Notts immediately declared their overnight score of 6-158, setting Middlesex 249 runs to win from 40 overs.

Half-centuries to Pieter Malan (61) and Max Holden (53) took the hosts within sight of victory, but when Broad (3-83) picked up his third to leave Middlesex 6-223 with six overs to play, all four results still seemed possible.

But Sydney-born opener Sam Robson (12no) – demoted to No.8 as his side chased quick runs – and Ryan Higgins (22no) carried Middlesex home, scrambling a chaotic single off the last ball of Broad's penultimate over to secure victory.

What a finish that was 😮 Our first @CountyChamp win of the season ✅#OneMiddlesex pic.twitter.com/gOlF7wL31s — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) April 23, 2023

Wet weather wreaked havoc across the rest of the competition's third round with Middlesex's victory the only result achieved on day four after Chris Tremain and Sam Whiteman's Northamptonshire were beaten by an innings inside three days by Hampshire on Saturday.

Marnus Labuschagne could only manage five in the second innings as Glamorgan were asked to follow-on in their clash with Durham at Sofia Gardens.

Kiran Carlson (119) hit his second century in as many matches as the hosts were bowled out for 305 in response to Durham's 9(dec)-471.

Sent straight back in by visiting skipper Scott Borthwick with showers closing in, Glamorgan slipped to 5-66 in the 15th over with more than 30 overs still to play.

But heavy rain saved Glamorgan shortly after, bringing play to a halt with 22 overs remaining and the match was declared a draw with the hosts 6-104 after 23 overs. Durham's Aussie spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was only required for four overs for the match and didn't bowl in the second innings.

It was a forgettable 2023 county debut with the bat for Labuschagne after he only managed 17 in the first innings, but he did claim career-best figures bowling off-spin for the first time in a professional match.

Cameron Bancroft also missed out in the second innings for Somerset, dismissed caught behind off Tom Bailey (3-49) as their clash with Lancashire petered out to a draw.

Veteran England seamer James Anderson picked up 1-55 from 18 overs on the final day after claiming his 54th first-class five-wicket haul in the first innings.

James Anderson bowls for Lancashire at Taunton // Getty

Gloucestershire's Tom Price (2-19 off seven) picked up another two wickets in Worcestershire's second innings to go with his century and hat-trick on day one, as rain came tumbling down in the lunch break to deny Gloucester's victory push, preventing any further play after Worcester slipped to 4-51 in 14 overs.

And there was no play at all on the day four in Canterbury with Wes Agar next in for Kent but denied the opportunity to bat in his county debut as their clash with Essex ended in a draw with just one innings possible for each side.

Nathan McAndrew finished 1-28 from nine overs as wet weather also prevented any action on day four of Sussex's fixture with Yorkshire in Hove.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Lance Morris (May 4-21), Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)