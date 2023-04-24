County Championship Division One 2023

Marnus misses out again, Middlesex win Lord's thriller

England quick Stuart Broad warmed up for the Ashes with a seven-wicket haul, but it proved in vain as Middlesex chased down 249 in 39 overs against Nottinghamshire

Jack Paynter

24 April 2023, 08:29 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo