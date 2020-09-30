Imports shine as Warner's Hyderabad get first win

A trio of internationals fired with the bat and Rashid Khan took 3-14 against the Delhi Capitals to give David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad their first victory in the Indian Premier League.

Englishman Jonny Bairstow made 53 off 48 balls on a slow wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as Hyderabad scored 4-162 after Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field.

Rashid then used the conditions well to grab the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (34), Iyer (17) and Rishabh Pant (32) to restrict Delhi to 7-147 and give Hyderabad a 15-run win.

Bairstow and captain Warner (45 from 33) earlier put on 77 runs for the first wicket before the Englishman added a further 52 with Kiwi Kane Williamson, who recovered from a niggle and scored 41 from just 26 balls in his first game of the season.

South African quick Kagiso Rabada (2-21) claimed both his wickets in the death overs when Bairstow and Williamson holed out in the deep while going for big hits.

Despite having just five main bowling options to choose from, Hyderabad delivered in the run chase, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar striking early before Rashid took the key wickets of Dhawan, Iyer and Pant.

Left-armer T Natarajan also impressed by bowling consistent yorkers in the late overs, including one to trap Australian Marcus Stoinis in front for 11.

Williamson had been brought into the side in place of Afghan allrounder Mohammad Nabi, with Hyderabad choosing to beef up their top order with the Kiwi skipper despite losing Nabi's off spin and dangerous batting.

"It is tricky, we've always tried hard with that balance," Warner said.

"After Mitchell Marsh got injured, we wondered how we can get some overs out, and young Abhishek Sharma held his nerve, bowled good lines (as the fifth bowler).

"But getting an experienced batsman (like Williamson) helps.”

The result means each of the eight teams have won at least one match in the tournament after just 11 games, while Rajasthan are the only unbeaten team.

Delhi now has four points from three games and shares the lead with Rajasthan and Royal Challengers Bangalore.