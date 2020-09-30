Indian Premier League 2020

Imports shine as Warner's Hyderabad get first win

Hyderabad's four overseas players lead the way to register their first win against Marcus Stoinis and the Delhi Capitals

AAP & Cricket Network

30 September 2020, 07:09 AM AEST

