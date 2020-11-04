Warner blitz sets Sunrisers into finals

Captain Warner propels Sunrisers into IPL playoffs

David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad have leapfrogged into third spot in the Indian Premier League playoffs after beating depleted leader Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets.

Hyderabad qualified third on net run rate, having beaten the other three finals teams in their final three matches to complete a remarkable run into the elimination phase, and knocking out Kolkata Knight Riders in the process.

Mumbai made it easier for Warner's Sunrisers by resting striker bowlers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, and allrounder Hardik Pandya, who has had back issues.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma did line up however, playing for the first time since October 18 when he injured his left hamstring despite India coach Ravi Shastri warning him not to rush back.

But after missing four matches, Rohit was out for four off seven balls as Mumbai creaked to 8-149, with Sandeep Sharma taking the Sunrisers' bowling honours with 3-34.

Captain David Warner looked in superb touch, making 85 not out from 58 balls, while his partner Wriddhiman Saha made 58no from 45 as the opening pair raced to 151 without loss.

Warner's highest score of the campaign puts him in second spot on the IPL run-scorers list in 2020, and with 529 runs the Australian still has an outside chance of reeling in the 670 scored by KL Rahul, whose Kings XI Punjab did not make the finals.

The 34-year-old was the leading run-scorer in 2019, as well as in 2017 and 2015.

When the playoffs begin on Thursday, defending champion Mumbai will play the Delhi Capitals.

The winner advances to the final.

The loser will face Hyderabad or Royal Challengers Bangalore, who meet on Friday, with the final set for Tuesday.