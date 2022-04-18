IPL 2022

IPL speedster stuns with triple wicket maiden

Bowling at 152kph, Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umarn Malik helps move his side to equal top of the IPL with victory over Punjab

AP

18 April 2022, 07:13 AM AEST

