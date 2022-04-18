IPL speedster stuns with triple wicket maiden

Fast bowler Umran Malik grabbed three wickets in the last over of Punjab's innings without conceding any runs as the Sunrisers Hyderabad won by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Malik, whose deliveries reached 152 kph during his four-over spell, finished with 4-28.

Punjab were dismissed for 151 in 20 overs after Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field.

Malik celebrates one of four Punjab wickets in the last over // BCCI-Sportzpics

Hyderabad lost Williamson cheaply in the fourth over of the reply, but its middle-order batted solidly to finish on 3-152 in 18.5 overs for its fourth successive successful chase in the tournament.

Hyderabad joined Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans at the top of the table with eight points.

Punjab's top-order stuttered in the first half of its innings with skipper Shikhar Dhawan (8) top-edging Bhuvneshwar Kumar to mid-on in the third over.

Jonny Bairstow (12) was trapped leg before wicket by left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith and Malik made it 4-61 with a return catch of Jitesh Sharma (11), who was beaten by pace and miscued a pull shot.

Liam Livingstone (60 off 33) and Shahrukh Khan (26) revived the innings with a 71-run stand, with Livingstone hitting five fours and four sixes. But After he was caught well by a tumbling Williamson in the penultimate over, Malik ran through the tail in a superb last over.

Punjab Kings failed to score a run in the last over // BCCI-Sportzpics

Malik had Odean Smith caught off his own bowling with another brilliant short-pitched delivery off his second ball before hitting the stumps of Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora off the fourth and fifth deliveries of the final over.

Punjab, who started the over at 6-151, couldn't add a run as No.11 batter Arshdeep Singh was run out on the final delivery.

Aiden Markram then made 41 not out off 27 balls and Nicholas Pooran scored a sedate 35 not out in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 75 runs that handed Punjab its third loss from six games.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bowled well in the middle overs for his 2-28 and had both Rahul Tripathi (34) and Abhishek Sharma (31) caught in the deep. But Pooran and Markram held firm against Kagiso Rabada in the death overs to see their team through without drama.

"We were 30-40 runs short and lost too many early wickets which put us behind the game," Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan said.

"The early wickets meant we had to hold wickets and that's where we had to mould our game. There was a middle-order recovery, but the early wickets cost us."

