'Everyone was celebrating': No-ball heartbreak for Royals

Abdul Samad stayed calm amid a tense and unexpected finish as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Indian Premier League.

It was IPL drama at its best on Sunday as Sandeep Sharma needed to defend 17 off the last six balls at Jaipur. He gave away 12 runs off the first five balls, and then Samad was out caught off the last one, only for it to be deemed a no ball.

Samad swiftly smacked the free hit for six as Rajasthan lost a game it thought it had won just a minute earlier.

The 21-year-old finished with a run-a-ball 17 not out, with Glenn Phillips' 25 off seven balls making the chase possible. Hyderabad finished on 6-217, propelled by Abhishek Sharma's 55 off 34.

A 'lucky' Abdul Samad celebrates the unlikely Hyderabad win with Marco Jansen // BCCI/IPL

"I was just waiting for the ball to get in the slot eventually and luckily I got a no-ball as well. I got lucky today," Samad told the host broadcaster.

"When I crossed the crease the umpire signalled no-ball … Umpire told us only one run will be given. I was waiting for the ball to hit in the right area. That's it, it went there, I went for it and it worked out."

Jos Buttler rediscovered his form to score 95 off 59 balls as Rajasthan finished on 2-214.

"To be very honest, we all know that that's what IPL gives you. Matches like these, that's what makes IPL so special. You can never feel like you've won the game," Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson said.

"I was very confident with Sandeep. He has won us a game with almost a similar situation. He did it again today but that no-ball actually ruined our result … Almost everyone was celebrating."

"But that's the nature of the game. You can't step the line at that time in the game."

Gujarat Titans earlier moved even closer to sealing its place in the knockout stage as it continued a dominant run against Lucknow Super Giants with a 56-run win.

The defending champions top the table with 16 points from 11 games.

Shubman Gill scored 94 not out off 51 deliveries as Titans piled up 227-2, its highest-ever total in the league. It was also the fourth highest total in the 2023 season.

Marcus Stoinis bore the brunt of Gill and captain Hardik Pandya's (25 off 15) onslaught as the Australian allrounder conceded 20 off his solitary over.

In reply, Quinton de Kock scored 70 off 41 to lead Lucknow's chase but the visitors fell way short at 7-171,

It was Gujarat's fourth win against Lucknow since 2022.

