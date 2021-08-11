Hurricanes star slams stunning hundred at The Oval

Hobart Hurricanes big hitter Tim David has produced an extraordinary innings of 140 not out from just 70 balls in England's domestic one-day cup, his maiden century at professional level.

David, who grew up in Australia but represents Singapore in international cricket, slammed 11 sixes and nine fours in a stunning innings for Surrey against Warwickshire at The Oval.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | Watch all the action from a brutal 140 not out Tim David, an elegant 45 not out from Jamie Smith and brilliant bowling performances from Cameron Steel and Conor McKerr. pic.twitter.com/ejiyBuf2Ua August 10, 2021

The right-hander brought up three figures from just 55 balls and continued to punish the Warwickshire bowlers to guide Surrey to their victory target of 269 with more than 10 overs to spare.

David, who signed a last-minute deal with Surrey in June after the club lost several players to injury and international selection, had a highest score of just 13 this season before Tuesday's innings.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout KFC BBL campaign with the Hurricanes last Australian summer having been delisted by the Perth Scorchers, scoring 279 runs at a strike rate of 153 in the middle order.

Hurricanes signing David destroys Sixers with fine fifty

That form earned him a late deal with the Lahore Qalanders in the Pakistan Super League and he continued to impress there, finishing the tournament with 180 runs at a strike rate of 166.

Contracted with the Hurricanes again this season, he does not have a deal with any state team, although he could work his way onto a contract list through selection.

It's understood he will look to head to the Caribbean Premier League after his stint with Surrey.

David grew up in Perth and despite representing Singapore, the country of his birth, dreams of playing international cricket for Australia.

David gets a hero's reception from his Surrey teammates // Getty

"Of course, I have the ambition to play for Australia," he told ESPNcricinfo in June.

"If that opportunity comes up, then I would love to take that. But, at the moment, I am happy playing for Singapore. There are some very important tournaments coming up and it's been an important part of my development so far, and I am looking forward to being a part of it going forward.”

David's performance on Tuesday is the highest score ever in one-day games between Surrey and Warwickshire and the highest by a Surrey batsman at The Oval since Kumar Sangakkara scored 166 in 2015.

His innings also featured a partnership of 154 from just 18.1 overs with skipper Jamie Smith, a new record for the club against Warwickshire.