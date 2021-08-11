England One-Day Cup 2021

Hurricanes star slams stunning hundred at The Oval

With a previous top score this season of just 13, Hobart Hurricanes batter Tim David slammed 140 not out from just 70 balls for Surrey against Warwickshire

11 August 2021, 07:51 AM AEST

