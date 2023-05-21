County Championship Division Two 2023

Labuschagne hits ton amid England concern for Robinson

Australia had an encouraging pre-Ashes warm-up day with Marnus Labuschagne in the runs while England were left with fitness fears over paceman Ollie Robinson

AAP

21 May 2023, 07:34 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo