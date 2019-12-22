KFC BBL|09

Lynn launches into BBL|09 as Heat thump Sixers

Brisbane Heat skipper hammers 35-ball 94 as visitors get campaign going with 48-run win over Sydney

Sam Ferris at the SCG

22 December 2019, 11:56 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo