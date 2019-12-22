Lynn launches into BBL|09 as Heat thump Sixers

Lynn, Renshaw sizzle as Heat thrash Sixers

The match in a tweet: LYNNSANITY! Master blaster Chris Lynn smashes 11 sixes in a 35-ball 94 as the Heat post equal-highest score in massive win

The Score: Brisbane Heat 4-209 (Lynn 94, Renshaw 60no; Manenti 2-38) beat Sydney Sixers 7-161 (Vince 39; Swepson 2-27) by 48 runs

The Hero: Chris Lynn was bought for $400,000 in the IPL auction this week but was worth 10 times that on Sunday night with a frightening display of power batting. In just 38 minutes at the crease, Lynn hammered 15 boundaries – 11 of them sixes – and fell just six runs short of scoring the fastest BBL century ever. The pulsating innings was made even more impressive when it was revealed the right-hander has been hampered with sore ribs, but that did not stop him putting on an exhibition in six-hitting.

Lynnsanity lights up Sydney with six-hitting masterclass

The Supporting Cast: On any other night, Matthew Renshaw's unbeaten 60 from 39 balls might have been the headline act, but when it comes after Lynn's incredible performance it is pushed back to second billing. Renshaw dealt primarily in singles at the start of his innings before he freed his shoulders as the overs counted down. He collected a boundary in the 14th, 16th, 18th and 19th innings and then finished off the innings with back-to-back fours and a six off overseas import Tom Curran in over number 20. His half-century came in 36 balls and his innings propelled him to the top of the runs tally this season and with it the BKT Golden Cap.

Renshaw unleashes with rapid 60no

The Big Moment: On 94, having smashed off-spinner Ben Manenti for two thunderous sixes, the stage was set for Lynn to make it three in a row and bring up what would have been a record-breaking 35-ball century. The Heat skipper took on the challenge, skipping down to Manenti and hitting straight and true. But unfortunately for Lynn his line drive hit the toe-end of his broad bat and was caught by Sean Abbott on the long-on boundary.

The tweet: Had Lynn's shot flown over Abbott's head and brought up his hundred, he would have taken the record for the fastest BBL hundred off Craig Simmons, who set the record in 2014 with a 39-ball effort for Perth Scorchers over Adelaide Strikers. Once the record was safe, Simmons sent out a cheeky tweet declaring he might have made a comeback had Lynn set a new record.

Not a bad nock by lynny thought I may have to come out if retirement if that last one cleared the rope @7Cricket December 22, 2019

The Big Over: In the fifth over, Lynn – up and charging at this stage – jammed a Curran yorker through point for four to complete astonishment of those in attendance and the various pundits commentating the game. If the best ball gets hit for four, what hope does every other delivery have? Well, the last two balls of the over were also full deliveries and these were met with brute force, sent straight down the ground for six each.

The stat: During Lynn's blitz, he became the first player in the BBL to register 2000 runs in the competition. Along the way, Lynn has hit 132 sixes, averaged 39.50 and scored at rapid strike-rate of 152.82.

The Next Stop: The Sixers head west to Perth Stadium to take on the Scorchers on Boxing Day while the Heat return to Queensland to tackle Perth on the Gold Coast on January 1.

Sydney Sixers XI: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope #BBL09 December 22, 2019