KFC BBL|12

Neser, Munro fire before rain ruins North Sydney clash

Michael Neser and Colin Munro propelled Brisbane Heat to a competitive total before rain ruined their clash against Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval

AAP

4 January 2023, 09:28 PM AEST

