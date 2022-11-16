Sixers seal finals berth after remarkable chase

Sixers topple Heat after incredible chase

A remarkable 92-run partnership between Erin Burns and Sophie Ecclestone has guided the Sydney Sixers to one of the great Weber WBBL wins.

The pair came together with their side 5-72 at the end of the 12th over, with hopes of victory appearing faint and the required run-rate continually climbing, however some incredible power-hitting helped them down their fellow contenders in the Brisbane Heat.

The Heat had posted 163 on the back of a Jess Jonassen blitz with the bat, with the skipper hitting six boundaries in the final two overs of their innings, before helping put her side in a dominant position with the ball with the wicket of star allrounder Ellyse Perry.

But it was all in vain as the top-of-the-table Sixers got home with three balls to spare at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday.

It wasn't until a 20-run 17th over that the Sixers even looked likely of victory, with both Burns and Ecclestone taking advantage of the Power Surge.

Another 13 and 16 runs of the next two overs meant 12 was required off the last six balls, but the job was finished in half that time.

Burns, Ecclestone produce match-winning partnership

After Burns, celebrating her 100th game had got the Sixers in a position to win, it was Ecclestone who finished the job, hitting a massive six off the opening ball of the last over, before hitting a four next ball to make the remaining runs elementary.

Burns finished 51 not out and Ecclestone unbeaten on 47, with the pair jumping for joy mid-run as they came back for a second in what would be the winning runs.

The Sixers had earlier been buoyed by the breakout performance of Kate Peterson who took 4-17, with the 19-year-old fast bowler having not taken a wicket all season going into the match.

Jonassen's cameo however put them on the backfoot going into the second innings, but they proved why they have been WBBL|08's best team so far with a superb chase.

Earlier, Danni Wyatt and Georgia Voll produced the Heat's most successful Powerplay this season when they reached 0-39 from four overs, with the damaging Englishwoman especially taking it up to the Sixers attack.

Wyatt (31 off 19) hit two fours and three sixes in a brutal knock that came to an end when she was caught attempting to send one over the rope for a fourth time.

It was the right-hander's second-highest score in what has been a lean WBBL|08 so far, however her clean striking tonight will give her sound confidence as the finals approach.

Voll began to work into her innings and was joined by power-hitter Grace Harris, who struggled to find her best form and only managed to sky one off Peterson to be gone for seven off 14 deliveries.

It became a double blow as Voll (21 off 23) smashed a half-volley down the throat of mid-off in the same Peterson over, giving the Sixers the ascendancy heading into the drinks break with three crucial wickets.

Peterson quadruples career wicket tally in dream spell

Peterson continued her dream night with the wicket of Laura Harris in the 13th over and then had her fourth when Ellie Johnston holed out to long-on two overs later.

The Heat appeared to be in trouble at 5-101, but they were saved by a brilliant captain's knock from Jonassen.

A horror penultimate over from Ecclestone in which she conceded 19 runs including a free hit, and then some classic shots from Jonassen in the final over that yielded another 18 runs launched the Heat's score to 5-163.

Jonassen finished 38 not out off just 21 balls and was well supported by Amelia Kerr who struck 25 not out.

In reply, Alyssa Healy couldn't back up her stunning unbeaten century from Sunday against the Perth Scorchers, falling for just six when she miscued a pull shot in the second over.

Jonassen continued her stellar game when she removed Perry for a duck the next over, to leave the Sixers 2-14 after the Powerplay.

It took until the sixth over for the Sixers batters to gather some momentum, with Suzie Bates hitting Courtney Sippel for three boundaries.

Bates continued to find the fence, but her side suffered a major blow when Ash Gardner fell to New Zealand international Jess Kerr for 15.

QUICK SINGLE Clinical Canes get redemption over Stars

It left the Sixers with their trio of star Australian batters already dismissed and still needing 99 runs at the halfway point.

Things didn't get any easier when Bates (41 off 31) fell immediately after the drinks break, leaving Burns and Ecclestone with a mammoth-task ahead – one that they managed with aplomb.

The pair hit 11 boundaries and three sixes between them as they found the boundary with ease, steering their side to a pivotal win for their season.

It means they are now guaranteed a spot in the finals and will get a chance to sure-up top spot in their two remaining matches.

Finishing on top of the ladder would see the Sixers go straight through to the final, with a win against either the Thunder on Friday night or the Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday likely to seal that position.

The Heat meanwhile, have only their game with the Melbourne Stars on Sunday to come where a win will stamp their finals ticket.

