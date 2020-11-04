Rebel WBBL|06

Perfect Perry helps Sixers stay unbeaten

Sydney's captain top scores and takes three crucial wickets as the Sixers end their four-game losing streak against the Heat

Laura Jolly at Blacktown International Sportspark 1, Sydney

4 November 2020, 09:39 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo