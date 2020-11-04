Perfect Perry helps Sixers stay unbeaten

Heat stumble as Sixers continue winning start to WBBL|06

Ellyse Perry has dominated with bat and ball to lead the Sydney Sixers to an emphatic 25-run victory over the Brisbane Heat in Blacktown.

After scoring a half-century to help set the Heat what seemed a below-par target of 130, Perry tore through the Brisbane top-order, taking 3-17 as the reigning champions were bowled out for 105.

The star allrounder, who turned 30 yesterday, bowled New Zealand opener Maddy Green for four with her sixth delivery, and her decision to give herself three overs inside the Powerplay paid off as she removed both Georgia Redmayne (4) and Grace Harris (1).

Fiery South Africa quick Marizanne Kapp struck at the other end, bowling Laura Kimmince for naught, leaving the Heat in all sorts at 4-17 at the end of the first six overs.

Jonassen and Amelia Kerr set about the repair job, but their 38-run partnership – and the Heat’s hopes of stealing an unlikely victory – ended abruptly when Ashleigh Gardner had Jonassen stumped on 30, before trapping Delissa Kimmince lbw for a duck three balls later.

Debutant Georgia Voll found herself thrust into the fray with her team 6-55, and found the boundary once before being stumped for eight, while South Africa import Nadine de Klerk’s struck a fighting 32 from 23 balls in her first innings in teal.

Perry’s three-wicket haul was matched by Ashleigh Gardner’s 3-15, with the Sixers snapping a four-game losing streak against the Heat and maintaining their undefeated record for WBBL|06 from three completed matches.

Perry perfect with bat and ball

Earlier, Perry was handed a life from the first ball of the match, with Laura Kimmince dropping a chance off Georgia Prestwidge.

Alyssa Healy made it clear she was in an aggressive mood as she hammered four boundaries from the first two overs, but her promising start ended on 13 off seven deliveries as she was beaten for pace by Nicola Hancock and bowled.

Gardner started in equally ominous fashion, smacking Heat skipper Jonassen down the ground for back-to-back fours, but the left-arm spinner had the last laugh with her next legal delivery, bowling the Sixers No.3 for nine.

QUICK SINGLE Rolling Thunder win again as Scorchers stumble

An action-packed Powerplay ended with the Sixers on 2-50 and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr entered the fray, bamboozling Perry and Kapp with her googlies.

Her four excellent overs went unrewarded but leaked just 14 runs as the Heat reeled in the run rate, before Jonassen capitalised on the mounting pressure to remove Kapp (21) and Erin Burns (0) with consecutive deliveries.

Perry, who had remained an immovable object, reached her first half-century of the season from 51 deliveries, before holing out in the 19th over for a run-a-ball 54.

Jonassen finished with 4-28 from her four overs, while Hancock was also rewarded for her role in tying down the Sixers after Healy and Gardner’s fast start, claiming 2-16.