Super Sixers down Stars to claim second BBL title

CHAMPIONS! Sixers down Stars to win second BBL title

Josh Philippe enhanced his credentials as a future international by leading the Sydney Sixers to their second KFC Big Bash League title, as the Melbourne Stars added to their reputation as finals floppers following a 19-run defeat in the rain-shortened decider.

Philippe outshone a host of his more experienced Sixers batters, including his look-a-like Steve Smith, as he blasted a match-winning 52 off 29 balls to fire the Sixers to 5-116 in what was reduced to a 12-overs-per-side game at the SCG.

The Stars' response was meek, sinking to 4-25 inside the first 25 balls of their run chase with the run-out of Peter Handscomb all but sealing a humiliating exit as their search for a maiden BBL championship continues.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa admitted on Fox Cricket the Stars had arrived at the ground with little hope of play given the record downpours Sydney has experienced in recent days, yet it was the Sixers who looked rattled when they fell to 4-68 inside eight overs.

But Philippe, in posting his fifth half-century of the season, and clutch finisher Jordan Silk (27 not out off 15 deliveries) hit 48 off the final 28 balls of the innings to lift the home side to what proved an unassailable total.

Player-of-the-tournament Marcus Stoinis loomed as the Stars' main threat but after the Stars opener creamed a six off Nathan Lyon's first ball of the innings, the Test off-spinner got his revenge when he had him caught for 10 on the square-leg boundary three balls later.

Nic Maddinson's rough season (143 runs at 10.21) was capped as he followed an earlier dropped catch off Silk by poking an easy catch to cover off the impressive Josh Hazlewood (1-18 off three overs) to exit for a duck.

Captain Glenn Maxwell (five) was enraged when he was given out lbw off Steve O'Keefe.

And when a slip from Nick Larkin, who top-scored with an unbeaten 38, led to confusion between the wickets with Handscomb, the latter was easily run-out and the hosts were all but home.

It is the Sixers' second BBL title and their first since the competition's inaugural season in 2011-12 when the Smith-captained side defeated Perth Scorchers by seven wickets.

The Stars finished first on the regular season standings but squandered top billing to second-placed Sydney after being bowled out for the lowest score in club history (99) in last week's Qualifier final.

Another disappointing batting performance means their search for a maiden crown goes on, despite a remarkable track record of making the finals. They have made the decider on three occasions and missed the playoffs only once in nine seasons but have now just won three of 12 finals games.

They finish as BBL runners-up for a second consecutive summer.

Maxwell had elected to bowl first after winning a bat flip few thought would take place given the colossal amount of rain the harbour city has received in recent days. Had no play been possible, the Sixers would have been crowned champions as the hosting team.

English import James Vince had soaked up nine crucial balls for just two runs, playing-and-missing at Daniel Worrall three times in the swing king's opening over before limply offering a catch to mid-on.

Smith (21 off 12 balls) looked ominous as he launched Haris Rauf for an enormous 86-metre leg-side six.

Spin proved the visitors' trump card. Maxwell celebrated the wickets of Smith and Daniel Hughes (duck) with a rare ferocity and Zampa bowled Sixers skipper Moises Henriques for seven as the visitors looked in the box seat just over halfway through the first innings.

But Silk's superb late cameo, which included a towering six that was caught one-handed by a young spectator, and the brilliant Philippe, pushed the game out of the Stars' reach.

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Steven Smith, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O'Keefe

Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Seb Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf