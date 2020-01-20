LIVE: Stars opt to bowl first v Sixers

Sydney's wild weather looks set to have dispersed enough for an uninterrupted game of KFC BBL as the table-topping Melbourne Stars match-up with the Sydney Sixers at the SCG tonight.

Stars captain Glenn Maxwell won the bat flip and opted to bowl first under gloomy skies.

The last time these teams met, Marcus Stoinis smashed a BBL record 147 not out at the MCG.

The Melbourne Stars have already locked up top spot in BBL|09 and will host the Qualifier final against the second-placed team on January 31 at the MCG.

Whether that second-placed team can be the Sixers may hinge on tonight's result. Sydney were second until overtaken by the Adelaide Strikers on net run rate.

A win tonight would put the Sixers back in outright second spot.

The Sixers have an interesting run to the finals, as they will play the struggling Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Thursday when Steve Smith is expected to play his first KFC BBL game in six years, while they will also have Josh Hazlewood return for their final match of the regular season against the cellar-dwelling Melbourne Renegades on January 25.

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (c), Sebastian Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Clint Hinchliffe, Daniel Worrall, Lance Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Sydney Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe.